Where are they now?: Taylor Mathews

University of Providence junior Taylor Mathews, the softball team’s centerfielder, was recently selected second-team All-Cascade Collegiate Conference .

“Mathews had a strong season in the batter's box, ranking fifth in the conference in hitting with a .436 batting average,” according to the U.P. web site.

The Capital High alum led the Lady Argos in eight offensive categories, including average, 44 hits, 11 doubles (tie), three triples, 26 runs batted in (in 35 games), .482 on base percentage, and .663 slugging percentage. She also belted a pair of home runs, while striking out just four times all year.

At Capital from 2015-18, Mathews was the school’s first four-time all-stater and helped the team to the third-place trophy at the 2018 State Tournament.

Her senior year, she led the team in at least 11 offensive categories, including school records of a .494 batting average and 41 hits. Mathews was also tops with 10 doubles, a triple (tie), seven home runs, 18 extra base hits, .548 on base percentage and .892 slugging percentage.