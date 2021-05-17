Where are they now? Smith captures Pac 12 pole vault title, Carter, Olsen, Reed shine at Big Sky finals

At Capital, her junior year Elena earned a trio of top-3 medals at the 2017 State Meet, while setting program records in all three events. She captured the AA crown in the long jump, soaring 18-8¼; placed third in the high hurdles after breaking the Lady Bruins’ mark of 14.81 in the prelims; and was a member of the State runner-up 400 relay (with Melissa Moreni, Abigail Harmon and Audrey Bloomquist) in 49.15.

In 2018, she was part of another Class AA runner-up, and school record, in the 400 relay (with sister Leigha Carter, Moreni and Bloomquist) in 48.46, and again placed third in the 100 hurdles.

Collegiately, as a sophomore during the Conference Indoor Championships, Elena placed sixth in the 60 hurdles, and took eighth in the long jump. This year, among her best meets was the ISU Bengal Invitational, where she won the long jump, sailing a PR of 18-10, placed fourth in the 100 hurdles (14.07), and ran with the runner-up short relay.

At the Big Sky meet at Weber State, Olsen set school record of 13.94 in the prelims, before going 3/100ths second faster in the finals.