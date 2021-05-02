Where are they now? Hailey Crawford, Montana Tech basketball

Montana Tech senior Hailey Crawford recently completed her basketball career for the Lady Orediggers. Crawford – a Helena High alum with a State hoops championship and the school’s only State softball trophy on her resume’ – was known for her tenacious defense, while averaging 2.9 points per game and 2.4 rebounds per game in 99 games at MTU. She amassed 81 steals over the course of her career as she frustrated many of the Frontier Conference's top offensive players.

As a true freshman, she appeared in 29 games for Tech, starting five contests. The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 2.7 ppg while posting three 10-point games during the 2017-18 season. Crawford started in 26 of 28 games played in 2018-19, averaging 4.1 points (career game-high of 11 points twice) and 3.4 rebounds, while shooting 28.8 percent from three-point land. She ranked No.2 on the team with 36 steals.

Her junior year, Hailey appeared in 31 games, posting averages 2.3 points and 2.3 boards while shooting 34.2 percent from the field. She netted a season game-high of 11 points, and finished third on the Lady ‘Diggers with 30 steals.

"Well, at last it has come to end," Crawford wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to my coaches for countless hours in the gym, and my friends and supporters who sat through all the games and helped me along the way.