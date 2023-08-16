WEDNESDAY

August 16, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

At Home With the Furys

Netflix ■ New Series

This docusoap follows undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who has retired from boxing to embrace the eccentricities of family life.

The Chosen One

Netflix ■ New Series

This fantasy drama based on Mark Millar and Peter Gross' graphic novel American Jesus follows 12-year-old Jodie (Bobby Luhnow), who starts to develop incredible and divine abilities. The ensuing events and revelations lead the young prodigy and his crew of friends to embark on a supernatural coming-of-age journey through the Baja California region that could change their reality and everything the world believes. Will Jodie rise to answer the divine call?

Depp v. Heard

Netflix ■ New Series

This three-part series examines the infamous defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which captured the world's attention and became the first "trial by TikTok." Showing both testimonies sideby-side for the first time, Depp v. Heard explores this global media event, questioning the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society.

Nancy Drew

The CW, 7 p.m.

In "The Heartbreak of Truth," Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew head out to the graveyard after she receives a mysterious call.

MasterChef: United Tastes of America

FOX, 7 p.m.

In the new episode "Dodgers Stadium Field Challenge," the chefs split into two teams to prepare a lunch for over 100 kids at the home of the L.A. Dodgers. The chef with immunity gets to choose one member from each team who must swap sides and work with the other regions.

The Wonder Years

ABC, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Two new episodes finish out the season: In "Happy Birthday, Clisby," the Williamses gather to celebrate Clisby's 75th birthday, and in "The Happiest Place on Earth," the family decides to go on a vacation.

Superfan

CBS, 8 p.m.

Five of country star Shania Twain's most devoted supporters battle it out to be crowned her biggest fan in this new episode of the competition series.

Riverdale

The CW, 8 p.m.

In "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Six: The Golden Age of Television," Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and the gang must make a di cult decision that will change each of their lives forever.

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars

FOX, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Chef Gordon Ramsay awards one food and beverage industry entrepreneur with a personal investment of $250,000 in the Season 1 finale of the culinary competition.

Epic Animal Migrations: Patagonia

Smithsonian Channel, 10 p.m. ■ New Series

Patagonia is a land of absolute contrast, of calm and gale, light and dark, ice and fire. Discover a landscape so dramatic and harsh that its residents are totally unique.

grown-ish

Freeform, 11 p.m.

In "Family Feud," Dean Miller recruits Aaron (Trevor Jackson) to convince Andre (Marcus Scribner) and the Gammas to associate with a problematic alumnus.

The Big D

USA Network, 11 p.m. ■ Season Finale

The new dating/reality series hosted by JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers concludes its first season.