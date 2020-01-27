Over the next few weeks, Independent Record members will see a series of online photo galleries highlighting the places that make the Helena area important to our journalists.
While travel publications do a great job of showing the big picture, our “My Town” series is meant to show our community from a true insider’s perspective.
It’s also meant to show that we are invested in the community we cover, because we are members of the community we cover.
Whether it’s a city park, a hiking trail or even a convenience store, where we choose to spend our time helps make us who we are. And we hope this series helps to show that we aren’t that much different than you, because we are you.
As always, thank you for supporting local journalism with your Independent Record membership.
See you around town.
Mount Helena
Spring Meadow Lake
Missouri River
Downtown Walking Mall
Lucca’s
Archie Bray Foundation
