West Mont has been trusted to care for Montanans since 1973. We serve more than 250 individuals with disabilities annually, and the critical services we offer include developing and operating group homes and apartments; providing a range of supportive services at each of our thirteen residential sites and at client homes; providing vocational opportunities directly through West Mont Blaine Work Services, West Mont Flower Shop, VASTT, and West Mont Farm & Gardens, as well as in the community through job placement; and coordinating opportunities for peer-to-peer client connection and community involvement through targeted programming and events. For more information, visit www.westmonthelena.com.

With the holidays approaching, we are asking the Helena community to help us address the universal needs of those we serve. These needs are detailed below. Additionally, for givers who wish to give more personalized gifts, we will have a giving tree at our Christmas Tree Lot (outside at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room at 1535 Dodge Avenue, open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nov. 25th through Dec. 11th). The giving tree will have gift tags that represent specific needs at our vocational and residential sites as well as the needs and wishes of individual clients.

Donations can be dropped off at the West Mont administrative office at 2708 Bozeman Avenue in Helena on or before Dec. 15th. Questions can be directed to Janelle Egli at 406-447-3109 or jegli@westmont.org.

Thank you for supporting Montanans with disabilities!

Items Needed

Gift Cards and Certificates

• Gas/fuel

• Hair salon

• Walmart

• Costco

• Target

• McDonalds

• Burger King

• Dairy Queen

• Dollar Tree

• Family Dollar

• Cinemark

• Myrna Loy

• Big Dipper

• Carousel

Recreation and Activities

• Adult coloring books

• Crayons, markers, and colored pencils

• Board games (all ages)

• Books for various reading levels and abilities

• Puzzles (both cardboard and wooden, easy to moderate)

Hygiene / Personal Care Items

• Shampoo

• Body wash (men and women)

• Cetaphil cleanser

• Cetaphil lotion (or other non-scented)

• Toothpaste

Other

• Gift wrapping paper

• Scotch tape