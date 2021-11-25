West Mont: Empowering people by promoting dignity, ability and independence

West Mont has been caring for Montanans since 1973. We provide services for over 250 people with disabilities annually. This includes operating 13 comfortable group homes and four vocational centers in Helena. We offer our clients meaningful employment that provides them with a sense of accomplishment and gives them the opportunity to earn a paycheck. Additional services include nursing care, respite, and social/recreational activities. All the people we serve are low-income. Many have no family or family members living nearby. Continued budget constraints make it difficult to do extra things. Our 2021 Wish List includes: