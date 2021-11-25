West Mont: Empowering people by promoting dignity, ability and independence

West Mont has been caring for Montanans since 1973. We provide services for over 250 people with disabilities annually. This includes operating 13 comfortable group homes and four vocational centers in Helena. We offer our clients meaningful employment that provides them with a sense of accomplishment and gives them the opportunity to earn a paycheck. Additional services include nursing care, respite, and social/recreational activities. All the people we serve are low-income. Many have no family or family members living nearby. Continued budget constraints make it difficult to do extra things. Our 2021 Wish List includes:
- 2 Microwave Ovens for group homes
- Dryer
- Skillet Pans
- 3 Electric Shavers
- Everyday Silverware
- Utensils/Silverware for everyday
- Arts & Crafts
- Full-Size Dresser
- Vacuum Cleaner
- Board Games
- Gas/Fuel Gift Cards- We are WAY over budget
- Walmart Gift Cards
- Burger King Gift Cards
- Haircut Gift Cards
- Washing Machine
- Carousel Gift Cards
- Hay for Farm
- Women's Body Wash
- Cetaphil Cleanser
- McDonalds Gift Cards
- Women's' Tops (Med., Lg., XLG)
- Cetaphil Lotion
- Measuring Cups
- Women's Pants size 14 short
- Chest Freezer
- Men's Body Wash
- Women's Slippers (Med.)
- Coffee Gift Cards
- Men's Slippers (Lg/XLG)
- Work Gloves for Farm all sizes
- Craft Supplies
- Movie Passes
- XLG Women's Shirts
- Cupcake Pans
- Pots & Pans
- Floral and/or country décor for 2- women's bedrooms
- Dairy Queen Gift Cards
- Poultry Feed
- Dollar Tree Gift Cards
- Saucepan
- Leads for Farm Goats
Gifts may be dropped off at the West Mont main office located at 2708 Bozeman Ave. in Helena. To arrange for pick-up, please contact us at 406-447-3100. Thank you for helping to make the holiday brighter and more special for our clients.