Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

This evening in Helena: Clear skies. Areas of freezing fog. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Helena tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 18-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

