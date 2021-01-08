This evening's outlook for Helena: Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Helena will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 10:13 PM MST until FRI 7:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
