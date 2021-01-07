This evening's outlook for Helena: Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It will be a cold day in Helena Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until THU 6:45 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Helena Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Winds shoul…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Helena today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Helena: It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Tomorrow's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees today. Winds shou…
Helena residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Helena today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. H…
This evening's outlook for Helena: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Helena residents should expect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures …
For the drive home in Helena: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light and…
Helena residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Winds s…