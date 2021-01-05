This evening's outlook for Helena: It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
