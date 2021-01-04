Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

This evening's outlook for Helena: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Helena residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.