Helena's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Helena area Saturday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
