This evening in Helena: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Helena area Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
