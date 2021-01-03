 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

This evening in Helena: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Helena area Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.

