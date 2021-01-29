 Skip to main content
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Helena area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.

