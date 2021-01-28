 Skip to main content
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Helena Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit helenair.com for local news and weather.

