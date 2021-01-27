For the drive home in Helena: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Helena Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Helena area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until WED 7:00 PM MST. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is to…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is today's lo…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is toda…
This evening's outlook for Helena: A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low near 20F. Wi…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 16 degrees is today's lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It…
Helena's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with tem…
This evening's outlook for Helena: Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low around 10F. Winds light and varia…