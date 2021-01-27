Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

For the drive home in Helena: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Helena Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Helena area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until WED 7:00 PM MST. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.