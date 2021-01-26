 Skip to main content
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

This evening's outlook for Helena: Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.58. 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

