Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

Helena's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.82. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.

