Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

This evening's outlook for Helena: A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Helena tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.

