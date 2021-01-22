This evening's outlook for Helena: A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Helena tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
