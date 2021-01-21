Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
