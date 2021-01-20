Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: A few passing clouds. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Helena residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
