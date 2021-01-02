Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

Helena's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Temperatures in Helena will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.