Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

For the drive home in Helena: Clear to partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Helena people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph.