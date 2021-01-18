 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be a cold day in Helena Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News