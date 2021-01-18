Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be a cold day in Helena Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
