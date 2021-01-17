Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

Helena's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Helena area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit helenair.com for local news and weather.