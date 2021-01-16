Helena's evening forecast: Some passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Helena tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until SAT 7:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
