 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

{{featured_button_text}}

Helena's evening forecast: Some passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Helena tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until SAT 7:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News