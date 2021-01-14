For the drive home in Helena: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, Helena people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Helena today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Winds …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Helena Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The fo…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…
This evening in Helena: Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 1…
For the drive home in Helena: Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Tempera…
This evening's outlook for Helena: Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable…
Helena's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Helena residents should expec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Areas of freezing fog. Low 13F. Winds light and va…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecast…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Helena today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. H…