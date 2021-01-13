This evening in Helena: Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Helena area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 8:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
