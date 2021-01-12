For the drive home in Helena: Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Helena will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
