Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

For the drive home in Helena: Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Helena will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.

Local Weather

