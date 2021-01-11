Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

Helena's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Helena residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.