Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Helena

Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Areas of freezing fog. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Helena people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 11:00 AM MST. Stay in the know. Visit helenair.com for local news and weather.