This evening's outlook for Helena: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Helena tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Helena
