Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Helena, MT

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Helena Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.