Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Helena today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Helena, MT
