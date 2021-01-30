 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Helena, MT

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Helena, MT

Helena people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on helenair.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

