 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Helena, MT

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Helena, MT

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Helena, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. The Helena area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News