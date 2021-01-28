It will be a cold day in Helena, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. The Helena area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Helena, MT
