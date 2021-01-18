Cool temperatures will blanket the Helena area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 12:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit helenair.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Helena, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Helena Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The fo…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…
This evening in Helena: Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 1…
For the drive home in Helena: Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Tempera…
Helena's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Helena today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 d…
Helena's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Helena residents should expec…
For the drive home in Helena: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, Helena peop…
For the drive home in Helena: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Helena people should be prepared for temperatures just…
Helena people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is…