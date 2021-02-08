Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Helena, MT

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at . Today's forecasted low temperature is -8 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.