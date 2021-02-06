Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Helena, MT

Cool temperatures will blanket the Helena area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Helena area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 5:00 PM MST. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.