Helena folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Helena could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Helena, MT
