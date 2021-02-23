Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Helena area. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Helena could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until TUE 11:00 AM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit helenair.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Helena, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Helena: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Helena residents should expect tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 15. Today's forecasted low…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possibl…
This evening in Helena: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Helena Saturday, with temperature…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Helena area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Helena could s…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Helena today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 23. 17 degrees is today's low. D…
This evening's outlook for Helena: Snow showers. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. It will be a cold day in Helena Friday…
Helena people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low te…