Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Helena, MT

Cool temperatures will blanket the Helena area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Helena could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit helenair.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

