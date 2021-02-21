Temperatures will be just above freezing in Helena today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The Helena area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit helenair.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Helena, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 15. Today's forecasted low…
For the drive home in Helena: Cloudy. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barel…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 4. We'll see a low t…
For the drive home in Helena: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. It mig…
Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possibl…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Helena today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 23. 17 degrees is today's low. D…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -7. -15 degrees is today's …
This evening in Helena: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Helena Saturday, with temperature…