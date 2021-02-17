Temperatures will be just above freezing in Helena today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Helena area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Helena, MT
