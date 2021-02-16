It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 18. A 9-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 5:00 AM MST. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Helena, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -7. -15 degrees is today's …
This evening's outlook for Helena: Considerable cloudiness. Low -19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . Today's for…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -10. -18 degrees is today's low. …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . -9 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: A few passing clouds. Low -18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home,…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -8, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 4. We'll see a low t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near -15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. I…
This evening's outlook for Helena: Bitterly cold. Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the night. Low -9F. Winds light and variable. Cha…