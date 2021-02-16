Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Helena, MT

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 18. A 9-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 5:00 AM MST. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.