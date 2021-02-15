It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 4. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit helenair.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Helena, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -7. -15 degrees is today's …
This evening's outlook for Helena: Considerable cloudiness. Low -19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel even colder at . A -14-degree low is forca…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . Today's for…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . -9 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: A few passing clouds. Low -18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home,…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -10. -18 degrees is today's low. …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -8, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . We'll see a l…
Helena's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low -8F. Winds …
This evening's outlook for Helena: Bitterly cold. Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the night. Low -9F. Winds light and variable. Cha…