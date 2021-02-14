Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Helena, MT

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -7. -15 degrees is today's low. The Helena area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SUN 11:00 AM MST. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.