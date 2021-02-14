It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -7. -15 degrees is today's low. The Helena area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SUN 11:00 AM MST. Visit helenair.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Helena, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at . Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel even colder at . A -14-degree low is forca…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . Today's for…
This evening's outlook for Helena: Considerable cloudiness. Low -19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . -9 …
For the drive home in Helena: Snow likely. Low -2F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -8, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . We'll see a l…
Helena's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low -8F. Winds …
Tonight's weather conditions in Helena: A few passing clouds. Low -18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home,…
This evening's outlook for Helena: Bitterly cold. Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the night. Low -9F. Winds light and variable. Cha…