It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -10. -18 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit helenair.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Helena, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at . Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel even colder at . A -14-degree low is forca…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecast…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . Today's for…
For the drive home in Helena: Snow likely. Low -2F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . -9 …
Helena's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low -8F. Winds …
This evening's outlook for Helena: Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 8F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -8, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . We'll see a l…
This evening's outlook for Helena: Considerable cloudiness. Low -19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, …