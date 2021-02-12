 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Helena, MT

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -8, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . We'll see a low temperature of -19 degrees today. The Helena area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit helenair.com for local news and weather.

